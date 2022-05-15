72º

Steamy Weather Continues Sunday

Afternoon temperatures stay very June-like with no end in sight

Look for mostly sunny afternoon skies under low to mid 90s (KPRC)

Sunday possible records:

Another day with heat records within reach (KPRC)

Sunday’s Forecast:

Sunday will be another hot one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Another warm start with a hot finish! (KPRC)

10-day Forecast:

As you can see there is no end in sight to our summer like temperatures. Our average for this time of year is the mid-80s and we are no where close to average.

Hot and steamy continues all next week. (KPRC)

Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night:

We have a good forecast Sunday night with mostly clear skies, and this is important because we’ll see a total lunar eclipse. It’s also being called a Super Flower Blood Moon. Here is what you need to know.

Sunday night the moon will turn a blood red (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

