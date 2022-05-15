Steamy Weather Continues Sunday

Sunday possible records:
Sunday’s Forecast:
Sunday will be another hot one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.
10-day Forecast:
As you can see there is no end in sight to our summer like temperatures. Our average for this time of year is the mid-80s and we are no where close to average.
Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night:
We have a good forecast Sunday night with mostly clear skies, and this is important because we’ll see a total lunar eclipse. It’s also being called a Super Flower Blood Moon. Here is what you need to know.