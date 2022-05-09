Summer sizzle marches on into a hot work week

It will feel like the upper 90s for most inland areas

Monday’s Forecast:

Well, if you were hoping we would head into the work week with some break from the heat, I do not have good news for you. In fact, we’ll be sitting in a more late June-like pattern for the entire week! That means steamy mornings in the mid to upper 70s and highs back in the low 90s.

Another hot day to kick off the work week

The humidity will be very high as well with a steady push of Gulf of Mexico air coming into the region for most of the week. Expect temperatures to feel like the upper 90s for most of the afternoon hours. While that’s not Heat Advisory criteria, that type of heat can still be dangerous.

It will feel like the upper 90s for most inland areas

Why is it SO hot right now?

We’re stuck in a weather “traffic jam” so to speak. The jet stream is stuck in a very amplified pattern with a big dip with cold air dominating the western US, a coastal low pressure storm that’s pushing it down across the east coast and it is being shoved north into Canada across the middle part of the country. That means, we’re stuck under a hot high pressure ridge that is just pulling in both humid air for the Gulf and hot, dry air from Mexico.

Ad

We're stuck under a hot ridge of high pressure

10-day Forecast:

The week ahead will continue to be hot and dry with no rain likely until next Sunday. As you can see, we’ll be warm in the mornings as well with lows mostly in the 70s and highs staying in the low to mid 90s!