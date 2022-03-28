Here’s lookin’ achoo, kid!

I love the big, stately Oak tree in my front yard but this time of year nature takes a turn on my sinuses. If you look at my sidewalk, it’s easy to see why:

Yep, that's pollen!

All those catkins are everywhere. Brush your pets before they come inside and keep your hands washed! I asked on my KPRC2 Facebook page for allergy-fighting ideas:

Happy Friday! Just curious, what do you do to fight back pollen allergy? And does that ‘local honey’ teaspoon a day really work?

I had 103 different responses and some great ideas I’d like to share with you. And we’ll get to the honey in a minute.

The most popular suggestions came off the pharmacy shelf: Flonase, Claritin, Zyrtec, Loratadine, Singular, Allegra, Nasalcrom & Azelastine, to name a few. Allergy shots can help, too. However, from the kitchen pantry we have cayenne pepper (just snort a little!) and from Karen Lambert: Inhaled Dry Salt Therapy. Salt Remedy is a great place or you can get portable salt puffers.

Indeed, protecting that nose is key and several people found wearing masks last year helped with allergies so they are doing that again this year despite no mandates. I’ve used Neil’s Sinus Rinse and it works pretty well but after a while my nasal passages dried out to the point of bleeding. But you could certainly give it a go, just make sure to always use distilled water--never tap water which can literally be fatal (see this article for proof).

This is relatively inexpensive and worked for me

Several people championed a new find from HEB and Amazon--labeled as Texas Cedar Fever but they say it works for everything around here:

Rana Daly posted this for allergy relief

Notice the label does say this is for 100 other allergens. And the same maker has one for kids, too:

suggested by Corina Sandu

Apparently a few drops under the tongue every morning works wonders. Mary Broussard uses an HEB brand found in the holistic section of the store.

What About that Honey?

This recommendation came in about 50/50--just as many people said local honey every day works as did those who say it doesn’t. The idea is that your body will get used to the pollen and so you won’t be affected. So the honey has to be local, like from Stroop Farms in Pearland:

This honey is locally grown in Pearland

Finally, there was the suggestion of a shot of Goldschlager and another idea from my fellow Scotsman, Ewan Ross:

frpm Ewan Ross

I’m not sure alcohol will really help your allergies but you’ll feel better when sneezing!

Good luck and thanks for all those on Facebook for the ideas!

Frank

