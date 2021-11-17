Near record-highs as temps climb to mid-80s this Wednesday

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Once again, temperatures will run more than 10 degrees above average. Breezy south winds will also bring a touch of humidity this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to 84 degrees this Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Record Highs:

Temperatures in the mid-80s is not only well above average for this time of year, but we’re challenging record highs for this date. Frank Billingsley will show you this evening on KPRC 2 how close we get.

Like Tuesday, we should be just shy of record highs for this date. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold Front Thursday:

A cold front Thursday brings an end to our warm weather. Unlike our past several fronts, this system does not have a lot of moisture to work with. What that means for us is we won’t get heavy rain or a lot of lightning. A broken line of showers moves through our northern cities from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m., Houston 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. and our coastal cities from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Our ride to work Thursday will be messy (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

After the cold front moves through a cool and dry air moves in. This weekend’s weather will be fantastic! We have another front Monday and we may need the umbrella this holiday. We have a chance of rain Wednesday through Black Friday.

Ad

What to expect in Houston through the holiday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

As of Wednesday morning, both the American and European models have rain on Thanksgiving (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tropics:

No tropical systems are expected to form in the next five days.

Get more information about this hurricane season by downloading https://www.click2houston.com/hurricane/