Police searching for man accused of murder after child died of traumatic brain injury while in his care

Police are searching for Jorge Luis Acosta, who is wanted in connection with the death of a child.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the death of a child.

The incident happened on Dec. 7, 2018, in the 6000 block of Allendale Road, according to authorities.

Officials said they received reports of a child who has suffered serious bodily injury.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the child had been in the care of 29-year-old Jorge Luis Acosta when he was rushed to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

The child died as a result of his injuries, and Acosta was subsequently charged with murder.

Acosta is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Acosta’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Ad

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.