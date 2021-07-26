Partly Cloudy icon
93º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Police searching for man accused of murder after child died of traumatic brain injury while in his care

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
Police are searching for Jorge Luis Acosta, who is wanted in connection with the death of a child.
Police are searching for Jorge Luis Acosta, who is wanted in connection with the death of a child. (HPD)

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the death of a child.

The incident happened on Dec. 7, 2018, in the 6000 block of Allendale Road, according to authorities.

Officials said they received reports of a child who has suffered serious bodily injury.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the child had been in the care of 29-year-old Jorge Luis Acosta when he was rushed to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

The child died as a result of his injuries, and Acosta was subsequently charged with murder.

Acosta is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Acosta’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

email