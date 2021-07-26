Partly Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

3 teens injured in shooting at northwest Houston banquet hall

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
Three teens were injured in a shooting at a northwest Houston banquet hall.
Three teens were injured in a shooting at a northwest Houston banquet hall. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Three teens were injured in a shooting at a northwest Houston banquet hall.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the MYE Place Banquet & Event Hall on West Parker Road near the North Freeway, authorities said.

When officers arrived, police said they found a chaotic scene unfolding in the parking lot. People were running and trying to get away from the gunfire, police said.

According to authorities, there was some sort of disturbance inside and then more gunfire erupted outside, prompting people to flee.

When they entered the event center, police said they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both teenagers were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police said they later received information that “an 18-year-old (who) showed up at the hospital shot a couple times.” Officers said he is also is expected to survive.

Police are still working to learn more information about the shooting. They still do not know if there was more than one shooter or an exchange of gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

email