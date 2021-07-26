3 teens injured in shooting at northwest Houston banquet hall

Three teens were injured in a shooting at a northwest Houston banquet hall.

HOUSTON – Three teens were injured in a shooting at a northwest Houston banquet hall.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the MYE Place Banquet & Event Hall on West Parker Road near the North Freeway, authorities said.

When officers arrived, police said they found a chaotic scene unfolding in the parking lot. People were running and trying to get away from the gunfire, police said.

According to authorities, there was some sort of disturbance inside and then more gunfire erupted outside, prompting people to flee.

When they entered the event center, police said they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both teenagers were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police said they later received information that “an 18-year-old (who) showed up at the hospital shot a couple times.” Officers said he is also is expected to survive.

Police are still working to learn more information about the shooting. They still do not know if there was more than one shooter or an exchange of gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.