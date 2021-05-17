LIST: High water being reported on some Houston area roads during storms

HOUSTON – Here is a list of high water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston Transtar.
- IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At MC CLELLAN/LOOP 4942 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 3:58 PM Monday, May 17
- IH-45 NORTH Northbound Before PATTON ST right shoulder, right lane, center lane Verified at 4:48 PM Monday, May 17
- IH-45 NORTH Southbound At GREENS RD right Shoulder, Right Lane Verified at 4:26 PM Monday, May 17
- IH-45 NORTH Southbound At GULF BANK RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 4:36 PM Monday, May 17
- SH-146 Southbound At TEXASRight Shoulder, Right Lane, Entrance Ramp Verified at 4:37 Monday, May 17
- BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At IH-45 NORTH Exit Ramp Verified at 4:39 PM Monday, May 17
- Kuykendahl Road at Cypresswood Drive
- Cypress Rosehill Road and Grand Parkway
- FM 1960 and St. Edwards Lane
- IH-10 and Highway 365
Also, according to Liberty County officials, Highways 321 underpass in Dayton is underwater. Dayton Public Works placed barricades to prevent drivers from driving through the water around 4 p.m.
