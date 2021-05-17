LIST: High water being reported on some Houston area roads during storms

HOUSTON – Here is a list of high water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston Transtar.

IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At MC CLELLAN/LOOP 4942 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 3:58 PM Monday, May 17

IH-45 NORTH Northbound Before PATTON ST right shoulder, right lane, center lane Verified at 4:48 PM Monday, May 17

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At GREENS RD right Shoulder, Right Lane Verified at 4:26 PM Monday, May 17

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At GULF BANK RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 4:36 PM Monday, May 17

SH-146 Southbound At TEXASRight Shoulder, Right Lane, Entrance Ramp Verified at 4:37 Monday, May 17

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At IH-45 NORTH Exit Ramp Verified at 4:39 PM Monday, May 17

Kuykendahl Road at Cypresswood Drive

Cypress Rosehill Road and Grand Parkway

FM 1960 and St. Edwards Lane

IH-10 and Highway 365

Our friends at Gator Country and their neighbors near IH10 and Hwy 365 are experiencing flooding issues. Deputies are... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas on Monday, May 17, 2021

Flooded roadway alert: To our residents please avoid the following intersections:

- Kuykendahl Rd and Cypresswood Dr

- Cypress Rosehill Rd and Grand Pkwy

- FM 1960 and St Edwards Ln



Please be safe, never drive into a flooded roadway. #hounews #houwx pic.twitter.com/iPVtQI9rwr — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 17, 2021

Also, according to Liberty County officials, Highways 321 underpass in Dayton is underwater. Dayton Public Works placed barricades to prevent drivers from driving through the water around 4 p.m.

Watch video below to see flooded roads in Houston area during Monday’s storms: