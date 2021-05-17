Mostly Cloudy icon
LIST: High water being reported on some Houston area roads during storms

HOUSTON – Here is a list of high water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston Transtar.

  • IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At MC CLELLAN/LOOP 4942 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 3:58 PM Monday, May 17
  • IH-45 NORTH Northbound Before PATTON ST right shoulder, right lane, center lane Verified at 4:48 PM Monday, May 17
  • IH-45 NORTH Southbound At GREENS RD right Shoulder, Right Lane Verified at 4:26 PM Monday, May 17
  • IH-45 NORTH Southbound At GULF BANK RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 4:36 PM Monday, May 17
  • SH-146 Southbound At TEXASRight Shoulder, Right Lane, Entrance Ramp Verified at 4:37 Monday, May 17
  • BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At IH-45 NORTH Exit Ramp Verified at 4:39 PM Monday, May 17
  • Kuykendahl Road at Cypresswood Drive
  • Cypress Rosehill Road and Grand Parkway
  • FM 1960 and St. Edwards Lane
  • IH-10 and Highway 365

Our friends at Gator Country and their neighbors near IH10 and Hwy 365 are experiencing flooding issues. Deputies are...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas on Monday, May 17, 2021

Also, according to Liberty County officials, Highways 321 underpass in Dayton is underwater. Dayton Public Works placed barricades to prevent drivers from driving through the water around 4 p.m.

Posted by KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon on Monday, May 17, 2021

Watch video below to see flooded roads in Houston area during Monday’s storms:

