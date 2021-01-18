What to know about our Messy Week!

Houston, TX – After a stellar weekend and beautiful holiday today, get ready for a change in course! A number of small systems are going to slowly push through the state over the week ahead and that means gloomy weather, especially Wednesday through the Weekend! If anything, the newer runs are showing the rain threat for Friday-Sunday before everything finally gets pushed out late next Monday. Here’s the latest American (GFS) model:
The reason these features are taking their time is that the Jet Stream is not particularly strong this week (those are the winds that push these systems through). Lucky for us, the strongest Jet Winds are to our north which means that area will see the heaviest rain. Here’s the Jet Stream outlook:
We’ll have on and off rain each day starting Wednesday.
How Much Rain?
The good news is that I’m not anticipating any flood issues. The total rain Wednesday to Sunday from the American Model for Houston is only 1″:
The European model forecasts about the same:
That’s why I call this one a messy week. Predicting just when those nuisance showers will hit you is going to be difficult, so keep that umbrella handy just in case!
Frank