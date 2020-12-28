What to Know about Wednesday’s Weather!

Houston, TX – Over the weekend, the exciting “winter weather word”--the one that begins with S--has been flurried about over social media. The latest word from me is Snowpe, as in Nope. Still, a strong cold front is poised to move through so let’s talk about first, WHEN. Here’s the latest synoptic forecast showing the front on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning:

Wednesday front location

Thursday Morning Front Location

Original timing first had the front in here overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but there’s been a slowdown. Wednesday Evening looks to be when the actual front gets here. And the latest European model shows only a quick blip of possible snow north of Austin and nowhere near here:

You can see a quick bit of "blue" out toward Austin to the west

The American Model concurs with any frozen precip well west of Houston. Watch the blue and purple colors indicating ice and snow:

American Model

However, between now and then we’ll have plenty of warmer and more humid weather with highs in the mid 70s and lows around 60°, which sets the stage for heavy rain potential and thunderstorms.

How Much Rain and Where?

In a nutshell, rain amounts look to be fairly common between 1″ and 3″, while heavier amounts could reach 5″. Where is always the question and, honestly, “anywhere” is usually the answer. Saying that, the European has put heavier rain north of Houston while the American puts it more west---darker red indicates heavier rain on both models.

European Model courtesy Weathermodels

American Model courtesy Tropical Tidbits

The bottom line is that a very cold air mass is about to slam into a warm and humid one which can always spell trouble in terms of heavy rain, strong winds and even isolated tornadoes. Our new year comes in cold with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s! I honestly don’t think the snow rumors will become more than that, but I suppose we can always “SnHope” for a bit!

Frank

