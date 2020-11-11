What to know about Sunday’s Front!

Houston, TX – No one can complain about the crisp fall weather we’ve seen so far and today’s weak front brought in another taste of cooler weather. We’ll warm up this weekend into the mid 80s, but look at the cold air stored up in Canada:

Cold Air is Waiting!

All we need is a big cold front to sweep that colder air our way and one arrives Sunday night into Monday morning:

Sunday's Front

Here’s the GFS (American) forecast from now until then, but don’t look for much rain:

Sunday's front but not much rain

So What Happens to our Temperatures?

Look at Monday’s highs in the mid 70s predicted by the National Weather Service:

Highs in the 70s Monday

I don’t see much above 70° on Monday and your KPRC Weather team forecast for the next 10 days continues the cool theme all next week:

Next week: 70s for highs and 50s for lows! Even a few 40s Tuesday morning!

So get whatever sweater out you prefer, we’re in for more fall weather!

Last but certainly not least, Happy Veteran’s Day to all you vets out there and a sincere thank you for your service!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!