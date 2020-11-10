72ºF

Weather

2020 now the busiest hurricane season with the formation of Theta

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Hurricanes, Theta
photo

HOUSTON – This year will again go down in the history books – this time for a meteorological record.

Subtropical Storm Theta formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday night.

It is the 29th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, which runs until Nov. 30. That sets a record for the most named storms in a single season.

That breaks the record of 28 storms that was originally set in 2005.

This storm does not pose a threat to Texas.

You can track Theta’s path here.

Record breaking Tropics

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: