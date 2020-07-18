Saturday showers ahead of a rainy week

Morning showers off the coast of Galveston continue the trend that began Friday with increasing shower chances for the week ahead.

Rainy trend for the week ahead (KPRC)

The dome of high pressure that was located over Texas and led to our heat advisories last week has moved east. The result is tropical moisture along the southern perimeter of that high will rotate around that perimeter and into Texas for the next week.

Saturday Futurecast graphic (KPRC)

Today’s rain will be a nuisance for any outdoor plans. Some of the showers will be hefty but should move along quickly enough to not cause flooding issues. Shower activity will be around through the afternoon until the early evening when rain chances quickly diminish for the evening.

Rain Futurecast amounts (KPRC)

Some of the heftier downpours will be capable of dropping a quick inch or two as they move through. Considering the lack of rain the past week or so, it will be much needed for many of us.

Saturday hour by hour graphic (KPRC)

The showers will be enough to keep temperatures below the norm of 94 degrees and well below the upper 90s of the past week.

Ten day forecast graphic (KPRC)

The next ten days all look similar with highs in the low 90s and rain in the forecast each day. Thursday and Friday the rain chances will go up because of the expected arrival of a tropical wave of moisture along the Texas coast. Anytime this kind of wave appears in the Gulf this time of the year it bears watching but as of now there is no expectation it will develop into anything more than a couple of days of moderate to heavy rain.