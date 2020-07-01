That was June, now on to July!

Houston, TX – All in all, June turned out fairly uneventful for the Houston area. We averaged 92° and 73° for highs and lows which is right on target. We had a couple of cool days the 11th and 12th while our highest temp came in on June 9th:

June 2020 data

Our four and a half inches of rain came mostly the week of June 22-25th with some big thunderboomers across the area, but certainly that was better than the 15″ of rain some folks got from TS Cristobal (the hardest storm name to pronounce all season). That storm started as Amanda in the Pacific, crossed to the Gulf on June 1st, meandered over the Yucatan and then headed to New Orleans:

Cristobal's Path and flooding in Mississippi

Four fatalities occurred from this storm including two children in Louisiana along with more than $340million dollars in damage. Tornadoes swept from Florida to Canada! We had the benefit as those cool June mornings I mentioned were thanks to a dry, northerly flow into southeast Texas on the backside of the storm.

So What About July?

First, the Saharan Dust will continue to move across the Atlantic and the upside is the Tropical Season will continue to be tamped down through at least July 17th and maybe longer. There could be a swirl off the Eastern seaboard as a Low pressure or two exits the U.S. but those would remain fish storms and no threat to Texas.

Our average July high and low are 94° and 75°, with the warmest July day at 105° back on July 26, 1954. Average rainfall comes in just under four inches.

And guess what? Climate prediction models for the month have us right at average for temperatures and precipitation. A Goldilocks forecast!

July Rainfall

July Temps

So if we can stay fairly normal, then the most exciting thing might be that Big Full Moon the night of July 4th! This one is coined The Buck Moon, as those antlers are starting to grow.

Have a great holiday weekend, deer!

Frank

