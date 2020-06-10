88ºF

Cristobal: Much more than meets the “eye”

Frank Billingsley, Chief Meteorologist

Cristobal last Weekend on its way to Louisiana courtesy NBC
Houston, TX – On Monday, a leftover feeder band from Cristobal met the coastal sea breeze dropping 3.84″ of rain in Galveston county’s Willow Bayou@Baker Road, but other than that....this storm will for us just be remembered as the hard to pronounce third storm of this season.

Responsible for at least 4 deaths and $186 million in damage (so far), Cristobal proved to be the kind of tropical storm we all dread: the slow mover. The Rain Maker. Along the Mississippi, Alabama and Florida Gulf coasts, 6-8″ of rain was common with as much as a foot near Lake City, Florida (just follow I-10 East and you’ll get there).

Flooding Rain for the Northern Gulf Coast
But before Cristobal arrived in the US, it parked itself over Mexico and Guatemala, producing horrendous amounts of rain, as much as 25″:

Rain fall over the Yucatan
Here is what that looks like in a Tweet from Javier Alatorre:

And here’s at look at the destruction:

Cristobal is likely to set all kinds of records, if nothing else the extent of travel and damage from Central America to the Great Lakes. Sam Lillo, who you should follow on Twitter if you don’t already, noticed this bit of trivia:

And so we’re off and running, let’s just hope any storms that move our way run a bit faster than this one.

Frank

