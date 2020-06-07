Here’s how hot it could get over the next several days

Southeast Texas is seeing very little to no impact from Tropical Storm Cristobal. Because are on the “clean” or west side of the system combined with very dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, our rain chances related to Cristobal are no more than 30% on Monday. The hot temperatures of Saturday and today in the mid 90s will be even warmer tomorrow with the hottest temperatures of the week likely to be Tuesday when record at Bush Intercontinental Airport is 97 degrees set just last year. The forecast for Tuesday is 99 degrees!

Hot and dry weather will dominate next week's weather (KPRC)

The high pressure settling in over the region will serve up heaping portions of sinking air that heats up as sinks so our temperatures all week will be above the average of 91 degrees. Humidity will also be an issue as it creates a heat index of between 105-110 degrees! Look for a heat advisory to possibly be issued because of those circumstances.

Here are tips to keep in mind for the hot days ahead:

-Limit outdoor activities

-Drink plenty of water

-Wear light clothing

-Outdoor work should be early or very late in the day.

Look for record temperatures next week! (KPRC)

From the mid 90s to the upper 90s, there is not much relief from the heat in the next ten days and not much rain either. Watch out for the heat index temperatures that will make it feel like 105 degrees or hotter!