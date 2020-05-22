Here are the emergency contacts you should have stored
With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.
Here are county emergency management contacts to have stored in your phone.
Austin County Co. Emergency Management
979-865-5911
Brazoria Co. Emergency Management
979-864-1201
281-388-4363
Angleton
979-849-2383
Bailey’s Prairie
979-849-0134
Brazoria
979-798-2489
Brookside
281-485-3048
Clute
979-265-6194
Danbury
979-922-1551
Freeport
979-239-1211
Hillcrest Village
281-74 8 -7 149
Holiday Lakes
979-849-1136
Iowa Colony
281-369-3444
Jones Creek
979-233-3091
Lake Jackson
979-415-2500
Liverpool
281-581-2342
Manvel
281-489-1212
Oyster Creek
979-233-8481
281-997-4648
Richwood
979-265-8157
Surfside Beach
979-239-1151
979-548-3321, 979-548-4541
Quintana
979-233-0848
West Columbia
979-345-5121
Brazos Co. Emergency Management
979-821-1011
979-821-1030
979-821-1000
Chambers Co. Emergency Management
409-267-2445
City of Mont Belvieu
281-576-2021
Colorado Co. Emergency Management
979-733-0184
Fort Bend Co. Emergency Management
281-342-6185
Arcola
281-431-0606
Beasley
979-387-2775
Fairchilds
281-341-4638
Fulshear
281-346-1796
Kendleton
979-532-8240
Meadows Place
281-983-2900
281-403-8500
Needville
979-793-4255
Orchard
979-478-6893
Pleak
281-239-8504
281-342-5456
835-595-3700
Simonton
281-533-9809
Stafford
281-841-0355
281-275-2700
Thompsons
281-343-9929
Weston Lakes
281-533-0907
Galveston Co. Emergency Management
888-384-2000
Bayou Vista
409-935-0449
Clear Lake Shores
281-334-1034, 281-334-2799
281-337-4700
281-996-3335
409-765-3710
409-986-5559
409 -737-1142
Kemah
281-334-5414
409-938-9269
281-554-1000
Santa Fe
409-925-3092
Texas City
409-643-5840
Tiki Island
409-935-1427
Grimes Co. Emergency Management
936-873-4404
Harris Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Mgt
713-881-3100
281-420-6556
713-662-8222
281-478-7298
El Lago
281-326-5900
Galena Park
713-672-2556
713-884-4500
Jacinto City
713-674-8424
281-446-4928
Jersey Village
713-466-2130
281-574-8633, 281-391-3500
281-470-0010
Morgan’s Point
281-471-2171
281-336-6298
713-475-5588
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.