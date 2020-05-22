Here are the emergency contacts you should have stored

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.

Here are county emergency management contacts to have stored in your phone.

979-865-5911

979-864-1201

Alvin

281-388-4363

Angleton

979-849-2383

Bailey’s Prairie

979-849-0134

Brazoria

979-798-2489

Brookside

281-485-3048

Clute

979-265-6194

Danbury

979-922-1551

Freeport

979-239-1211

Hillcrest Village

281-74 8 -7 149

Holiday Lakes

979-849-1136

Iowa Colony

281-369-3444

Jones Creek

979-233-3091

Lake Jackson

979-415-2500

Liverpool

281-581-2342

Manvel

281-489-1212

Oyster Creek

979-233-8481

Pearland

281-997-4648

Richwood

979-265-8157

Surfside Beach

979-239-1151

Sweeny

979-548-3321, 979-548-4541

Quintana

979-233-0848

West Columbia

979-345-5121

979-821-1011

Bryan

979-821-1030

College Station

979-821-1000

409-267-2445

City of Mont Belvieu

281-576-2021

Colorado Co. Emergency Management

979-733-0184

281-342-6185

Arcola

281-431-0606

Beasley

979-387-2775

Fairchilds

281-341-4638

Fulshear

281-346-1796

Kendleton

979-532-8240

Meadows Place

281-983-2900

Missouri City

281-403-8500

Needville

979-793-4255

Orchard

979-478-6893

Pleak

281-239-8504

Richmond

281-342-5456

Rosenberg

835-595-3700

Simonton

281-533-9809

Stafford

281-841-0355

Sugar Land

281-275-2700

Thompsons

281-343-9929

Weston Lakes

281-533-0907

888-384-2000

Bayou Vista

409-935-0449

Clear Lake Shores

281-334-1034, 281-334-2799

Dickinson

281-337-4700

Friendswood

281-996-3335

Galveston

409-765-3710

Hitchcock

409-986-5559

Jamaica Beach

409 -737-1142

Kemah

281-334-5414

La Marque

409-938-9269

League City

281-554-1000

Santa Fe

409-925-3092

Texas City

409-643-5840

Tiki Island

409-935-1427

Grimes Co. Emergency Management

936-873-4404

713-881-3100

Baytown

281-420-6556

Bellaire

713-662-8222

Deer Park

281-478-7298

El Lago

281-326-5900

Galena Park

713-672-2556

Houston

713-884-4500

Jacinto City

713-674-8424

Humble

281-446-4928

Jersey Village

713-466-2130

Katy

281-574-8633, 281-391-3500

La Porte

281-470-0010

Morgan’s Point

281-471-2171

Nassau Bay

281-336-6298

Pasadena

713-475-5588