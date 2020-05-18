Time to turn up some Texas style heat this week!

The rain finally left Southeast Texas on Sunday and the dry and eventually hot air will take over for much of the work week! After a pleasant late Sunday night and early Monday morning in the 60s, we’ll be quickly back into the upper 80s by lunch time and then set to sizzle in the low 90s tomorrow afternoon

Hot Monday Afternoon

In fact, a combination of strong high pressure wedged across the Central US pumping in dry air and a steady west-southwest wind for the next few days, we’ll be pushing afternoon highs into the mid 90s! Records for the next few days are 95, while we’ll be close to that, once we start to add in some humidity again late week, it’ll feel more like the upper 90s. So make sure you are ready for some summer-like heat!

10-day for Monday

Rain chances will creep back into the forecast by Memorial Day Weekend, but even then, they won’t be more than some afternoon downpours into the holiday weekend.