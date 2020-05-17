Tropical Depression One kicks off an early start to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season

Like many years in the 21st century, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is getting a head start of its normal June 1st starting date. Tropical Depression One formed with a closed low off of the eastern Florida coastline earlier today. The storm is moving NE at 14 mph, sliding up the eastern coastline of the US.

Tropical Depression One

Within the next 24 hours, it should strengthen into a tropical storm, where it will be names “ARTHUR”, the first official name of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Arthur will approach the Carolinas bringing a strong rip tide and some elevated waves, heavy rain, however, after that, current guidance is looking to weaken in the Atlantic near the New England coastline as a stronger low pressure storm in the Mid-Atlantic will rob its energy by the end of the week.