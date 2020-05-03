Houston can expect warmer temperatures than normal start to May

HOUSTON – With high temperatures of 83 and 84 degrees, we’re on a trend that will continue to keep us well above those normal highs for the start of May.

Southerly wind continues to bring warmer temps and increased humidity (KPRC)

Warm Gulf breezes will continue today as they did yesterday. Tomorrow will bring the humidity back into our daily equation until the next front comes through on Wednesday.

Texas highs break 100 degrees Sunday (KPRC)

Until the front arrives, the temperatures are in record territory for the western part of the state. Some forecasts call for some areas near Houston to hit near-record highs on Tuesday. The record for Tuesday is 94 degrees set back in 1904.

Warmer than normal temperatures ahead with small rain chances (KPRC)

With the exception of next weekend after a front, our temperatures will be above the seasonal norms. Notice the wonderfully cool mornings next Sunday and Monday.