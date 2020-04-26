What were those weird and cool clouds today?

HOUSTON – Did you happen to notice those wavy, dark and weird-looking clouds during the storms moving through the area on Saturday afternoon?

We received many pictures from all over the region with KPRC2 viewers asking “What type of clouds are those??”

They’re called “Undulatus Asperatus” (UA) clouds. Rarely seen around here and a new classification of cloud types. The clouds were officially given their new grouping in 2009. UA clouds are uncommon but can be seen during afternoon thunderstorms similar to what we saw on Saturday. The bottom of the clouds look like an upside-down wave in the ocean and are caused by turbulence above the cloud.

Similar to another wavy cloud, Mammatus clouds, these are very common in the springtime across Tornado alley, however, we don’t see them that often here in SE Texas. If you got a chance to snap a picture of the UA clouds today, share them with us!

