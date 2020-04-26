Storms keep moving through late Saturday night

A sunny late Saturday afternoon was interrupted by a cluster of storms moving from west to east at about 40mph. These storms haven’t been severe in nature but will have lightning and the possibility of small hail along with 30mph winds. These are a part of an upper level atmosphere disturbance that has been moving through most of the evening.

More Storm Coming Through

While the storms aren’t dropping a lot of rain because they are generally elevated, meaning some of the rain isn’t making it to the ground, they are still dropping some rain. Nothing severe, but they have been rather pesky through most of our what should have been sunny afternoon.

Overnight forecast

For much of next week we’ll see plenty of sun and the temperatures heading toward the 90s by week’s end. Rain chances are highest by Wednesday.