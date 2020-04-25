Weekend forecast: Sunny days and cool nights

Look for plenty of sunshine for most of the weekend! (KPRC)

The good news for this weekend is that sunshine will be the dominant feature with 10mph north wind and highs in the low to mid 80s. Some computer models call for the very slight chance of showers early in the evening but no severe storms are expected.

Comfortable temperatures expected today (KPRC)

After 92 degrees Friday at Bush Intercontinental which tied the old record set in 1894 and a new record of 91 degrees at Hobby airport, we settle back mostly into the comfortable 60s and 70s through the morning and into the low to mid 80s by this afternoon.

Close to normal high temperatures to start the week with 90s next weekend (KPRC)

The next rain chances after today will be on Wednesday as another front pushes through. The mid 80s are warmer than the normal high of 82 this time of the year. You’ll notice we head back into the 90s by next weekend. Long range models indicate the chance of rain by next Monday but it’s too far away to be considered reliable. Enjoy!