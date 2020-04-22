What’s in our Air on this Earth Day?!

Houston, TX – We’ve heard a lot of talk about fewer emissions these days due to less car and air traffic, so you may be wondering like this viewer why the air quality has gone down hill this week:

Two weather apps give me a 122 AQI here in The Woodlands, which is Dangerous for People With Sensitivities. US and world news is all about how the shut down is resulting in better AQI. So, what’s our problem? Hope you and your team can shed some light. Regards, JM

In a phrase: May Murkies (but happening now). Every year, agricultural farmers (especially sugar cane) burn their fields preparing for new crops. Look how many fires are going on in Mexico right now:

Fires across Mexico

And with a High Pressure system over the Gulf, the southeast flow is bringing that smoke here. I’ve circled the smoke below:

That Haze is fire smoke

In fact, the National Weather Service San Antonio office tweeted about this just yesterday:

Patchy smoke and haze is affecting portions of South and Central Texas. This typically occurs during the months of April and May as smoke from seasonal fires in Mexico and Central America is carried north. For the latest air quality forecasts visit https://t.co/MKkIxFIdmm pic.twitter.com/P7c8NchM1O — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 21, 2020

Today’s Air Quality forecast is, in fact, for heavy smoke moving into Texas with lingering patchy smoke Thursday and Friday. Given that and the full sunshine we are expecting on Friday creating ozone, the AQI will go downhill and people with health issues should take note.

Air Quality issues all week, especially Friday due to Ozone and Smoke

Other than that....a stellar weekend in store! And today is Earth Day, the 50th anniversary, so I encourage you to have a look at the EarthSky website for more!

Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon as storms roll through!

Frank

