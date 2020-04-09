LIVE BLOG: Worst has passed, but there will be some scattered showers tonight, Frank says

HOUSTON – Severe weather and thunderstorms rolled into the Houston area Thursday evening bringing high winds and a torrential downpour.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Frank Billingsley said the fast-moving storm could bring golf ball-sized hail to some areas.

See the latest updates below:

7:26 p.m. — Update from Frank Billingsley

6: 45 p.m. — 14 warnings, 12 watches and 4 advisories in effect for counties in our area

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Harris County and will be in effect till 7 p.m.

6 p.m. — Lake Conroe and Montgomery County battered by rain

KPRC 2 viewer Phil Conner sent a video of his home near Lake Conroe being battered by rain and wind at about 5:30 p.m.

KPRC viewer Phil Conner sent this video of high winds and stormy weather that he took at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Conroe.

5:54 p.m. — Update from Frank Billingsley: