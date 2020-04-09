LIVE BLOG: Worst has passed, but there will be some scattered showers tonight, Frank says
HOUSTON – Severe weather and thunderstorms rolled into the Houston area Thursday evening bringing high winds and a torrential downpour.
FULL FORECAST: Here’s what to know about severe storms headed for the Houston area tonight
KPRC 2 Meteorologist Frank Billingsley said the fast-moving storm could bring golf ball-sized hail to some areas.
See the latest updates below:
7:26 p.m. — Update from Frank Billingsley
Storm UpdatePosted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, April 9, 2020
6: 45 p.m. — 14 warnings, 12 watches and 4 advisories in effect for counties in our area
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Harris County and will be in effect till 7 p.m.
See the watches, warning, and advisories issued for other counties here.
6 p.m. — Lake Conroe and Montgomery County battered by rain
KPRC 2 viewer Phil Conner sent a video of his home near Lake Conroe being battered by rain and wind at about 5:30 p.m.
WOW! KPRC viewer Phil Conner sent this video of high winds and stormy weather that he took at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Conroe. Get the latest forecast updates here: https://www.click2houston.com/weather/2020/04/05/forecast-sun-is-back-for-sunday-chance-of-rain-through-the-week/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=kprc2Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, April 9, 2020
5:54 p.m. — Update from Frank Billingsley:
Storms Arrive!Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, April 9, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.