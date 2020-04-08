Hungry for Wildflowers? You’ve Hit the Jackpot!

Houston, TX – I think I have discovered the “weather recipe” for fabulous bluebonnet seasons: warmer than normal and fog vs. rain! We’ve had no hard freezes this year and Brenham, the center of our wildflower fields, has averaged well above normal temperatures since November (+5.6F) through January (+4.1F) and certainly into March (+16.9F). Rain has been below normal, from just a bit below in March to more than three inches below normal last December. However, January through March FOG reports have been plentiful--about half the time! Could it be that wildflowers love warm, misty, foggy weather? They’ve certainly shown up this year!

From the Brenham Wildflower Watch website

Easter Sunday into all of next week will be a wonderful opportunity to get the kids in the car and go for a wildflower adventure. Just head west! Brenham’s Wildflower Watch website has a full map to make it easy!

They certainly encourage social distancing, which is easy to do, AND you don’t have to make this venture without vittles! Speaking of recipes, more than 35 restaurants have pick up, to-go lunches for you to enjoy in the car or on a private picnic. Like Bevers Kitchen, one of the first discoveries I made back in 1989:

Bevers Kitchen in Chappell Hill

Easy pick up lunches! (Alicia Cargile)

The full list of restaurants is right here, so make sure to call well before (even a day or two in advance), to make sure they are open and serving, as many have reduced times. Trust me, between this year’s show of wildflowers and the many amazing restaurants less than an hour away, you’ll think it Must Be Heaven (and, in many ways, it is!).

Must Be Heaven

Make a plan and let me know what you find!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!