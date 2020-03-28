Weekend forecast: Front brings rain and big temperature drop

Saturday front will result in much cooler Sunday morning temperatures (KPRC)

Thanks to this afternoon’s front, our Sunday morning will be clear and cool and a big difference from the record high minimum temperatures we woke up to this morning.

6 am temperatures were near what the high temperature for the day should be (KPRC)

This was not an optical illusion! The normal high for March 28th is 26 degrees. You can see that as of 6am Bush/IAH was already one degree away from that mark. All of these warm temperatures are the result of a moderate southerly wind that is plenty moist ahead of the afternoon front.

Saturday afternoon futurecast shows the expect rain and isolated thunderstorms expected with front (KPRC)

We can expect between 1/2 to an inch and a half with today’s rain. Severe is not expected but there will be a few thunderstorms to keep an eye out for as the front makes its way to the coast late this afternoon and early evening.

Warmer than normal temperatures expected most of next week. (KPRC)

While normal highs heading into the 1st week of April are normally in the mid to upper 70s, we’ll be warmer than that for most days of the next ten days. As of right now no severe is expected during that time with light to moderate rain amounts.