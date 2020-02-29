Spring like temperatures for the weekend

Highs will be well above normal

We’ll be far short of record high temperatures today but mid 70s are welcome this last day of February when the normal highs are near 69 degrees. The good news for warm weather lovers is that the temperatures will be increasing into the start of next week.

Next rain is expected by Tuesday

A front that is currently in the Northwest of the United States will drop far enough south and east to bring a front into our region by Tuesday. Ahead of that front will be moderate rainfall that will last much of Tuesday and into the morning hours of Wednesday. High temperatures ahead of that front will increase to near 80 degrees Monday and into Tuesday. This is not one of those strong cold fronts that push through with deep diving temperatures. We’ll see drops of about ten degrees and will settle into the low 70s for the rest of next week.

No rain for BBQ tonight!

For BBQ lovers at the NRG tonight, the weather could not be more comfortable with temperatures mostly staying in the 60s with slight breezes!

Slight rain chances in a warmer than normal week ahead

The ten day forecast shows the tale of two weeks in one. Upper 70s to start the week with rain stepping in to change the tone by Wednesday and dropping the high temperatures mostly in the low 70s. You’ll notice the low temperatures next week stay mostly in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy!