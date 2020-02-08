Here’s what Frank Billingsley says about this dazzling photo and what the moon will look like tonight
The moon dazzled over the Houston area Friday night and luckily one Houston area resident captured the shot of a lifetime.
Victor Gutierrez, who works at an airport, snapped the amazing photo.
The moon Friday night was not quite full, as it will be officially full in the early morning hours Sunday. So Saturday night it will look nice and full too!
The clear, dry air Friday made it particularly bright!
