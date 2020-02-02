Warmer than normal temps ahead of mid-week cold front

Expected Sunday high temperatures (KPRC)

Another warmer than normal weekend day with highs today expected in the mid 70s. We’re seeing wind from the southwest which is normally a drier and warmer breeze. It will continue to come from the southwest on Monday and mixed in with increasing moisture from the Gulf will initiate afternoon showers which could keep temps in the low 70s. Tuesday is a different story with less chances for rain and more southerly wind flow which will heat us up into the upper 70s and close to the record of 79 set back in 1997.

Wednesday forecast cold front (KPRC)

All of that warm fuzzy feeling will come to an end on Wednesday as our rain chances go up ahead of a strong cold front that will drop our high temperatures 18 to 20 degrees from Tuesday’s high. We expect to see at least 60% chance of rain but there is also a slim chance that the cold air pushing in from the north will arrive in time to initiate a little wintry precipitation of some sort. It is not a big chance but it’s there if the moisture is slow leaving the region before the colder air pushes in.

Ten day forecast with Winter returning (KPRC)

The temperatures on Wednesday are a constant cool with cloudy rainy conditions all day and the temperature dropping through the day and into the 30s by Thursday morning. We’ll see sunshine for the end of the week with only a slight chance for a sprinkle on Saturday. Rain is back in the forecast starting next Monday for what could be a week with strong storms. It’s too early to narrow in on that possibility for now so just enjoy the rest of this fabulous weekend!