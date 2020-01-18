What to expect as today’s cold front moves through

HOUSTON – Saturday morning is once again much warmer than normal with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will stay warmer than normal as a cold front makes its way into the region later Saturday morning and pushing off the coast by late afternoon.

Cold air poised to push into Southeast Texas (KPRC)

Much colder air is poised and ready to push into southeast Texas overnight and into Sunday morning. Instead of the upper 60s morning temperatures will be in the low 40s, with sunshine making an appearance by mid-morning into the afternoon.

Chevron Houston Marathon forecast (KPRC)

The Chevron Houston Marathon runners will face cold temperatures and a brisk north wind with sustained winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts between 15 to 20 mph.

Winter returns in ten day forecast (KPRC)

It will be the beginning of a back-to-winter trend for next week when our highs will stay mostly in the 50s with a couple of days where we’ll start in the 30s.