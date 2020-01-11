Saturday forecast: Stormy weather gives way to sunny skies and comfortable temps

Exact Track Radar

HOUSTON – The overnight cold front pushed into Metro Houston near midnight and was off the coast by 2am. The front, along with tornado warnings and straight line wind continues to push east and will cause plenty of issues for the east coast of the United States.

Overnight Rain Totals

The speed of the front was enough to not cause flooding problems. Rain amounts ranged from tenths of an inch to just over an inch. The bigger issue was the straight line winds that pushed through at the same time the system itself was moving quickly through the region.

Overnight Wind Gusts

The unofficial wind gusts topped 50 miles per hour in several locations. Most of the strongest winds took place at or near midnight.

Ten day forecast shows rainy week ahead

For the week ahead, the best days are the weekend days, which most people won’t complain about. High temperatures go on a roller coaster ride with the middle of the week in the upper 70s along with the highest rain chances. The good news for Houston Marathon runners and supporters is that rain is NOT in the forecast for next Sunday.