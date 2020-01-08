Friday Focus on Severe Weather in Houston

HOUSTON, Tx – Chances for severe weather in the Houston area have gone up as we get closer to Friday evening. A strong Pacific cold front heads our way and we should get warm enough on Thursday (mid 70s) to set the stage for strong thunderstorms. Here’s a look at the front coming our way:

Yellow Area indicates Severe Potential

The timing is still a bit sketchy with the American model faster than the European, but generally a few thunderstorms pop up ahead of the front Friday afternoon, then the front moves across the area in the evening. Accordingly, the American model has western counties getting it first around 8-9pm, then central areas including Houston from 10pm to midnight, and the coast will follow. If the Euro is more on target, then the event could delay by a couple of hours. The ‘enhanced’ orange threat level is basically a "3″ on a scale of 5 and now extends to Harris County:

Houston is in the bullseye

The storms will be moving fast enough not to present a flood threat, but 1-2″ of rain is certainly possible with any downpours. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. The upside is the front gets out of here Saturday leaving us with a terrific weekend and nice Texans Watching weather Sunday!

So, on to next week and the winter event is still on the maps, but I am suspect. The upper level 540 freeze line is a good indication of where snow/sleet might begin and it’s way to the north of us.

Next Friday....winter weather? Big question mark.

Our temperatures at the surface do drop to near freezing Friday, so this is worth an eye especially since this has been consistent on the GFS run all week. And, as we know, we have a way of going from Spring thunderstorms to Winter Weather in a matter of moments.

The Full WOLF Moon is Friday, although not likely we will see it. The cold January temperatures have the hungry wolves howling at the moon, thus the name. This moon will undergo a full eclipse, but you’ll have to go to the other side of the world to see it! However, although not officially full, we end up with some spectacular moon gazing on Saturday night!

Okay, get ready for Friday and we’re on top of it!

Frank

