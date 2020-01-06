Severe Weather, then some Houston Winter?

Houston, TX – A dry front is knocking our temperatures down a bit for the rest of the week but a wet front is on the way for Friday and we’re in the hunt for lightning, hail, and tornadoes. This will be a fast mover, so heavy rain or flood potential won’t be an issue. Forecast for the front’s location Friday morning:

Front gets here late Friday or overnight

Timing looks to be later Friday, but fast movers are always hard to forecast exactly so we’ll be watching this one all week. There’s a chance the severe weather stays mostly north of us. You can see the brighter colors indicating severe weather on the GFS (American) model run:

We may dodge the strongest weather

And the Severe Weather Prediction Center has the big bulls eye just to our north:

15% for severe weather right now, but could go up!

The upside is that skies clear nicely for Sunday’s BIG GAME!! In Kansas City, sunshine and 47F for a high and here in Winner-Town we’ll have sunny and mid 60s! Just like yesterday!

From winner to winter, the GFS (American model) runs are consistently bringing in another strong COLD front next week offering some freezing rain/snow potential. Now, this forecast is way out there but it’s something to keep on eye on:

Notice the purple colors indicating winter precip for January 15th

You’ll see that cold High in North Dakota will move East, taking the coldest air with it away to our north, but still a scenario that bears watching even though it’s ten days out. But don’t get out the sled just yet!

Most of the week ahead looks pretty nice and we’ll be there for you during Friday’s weather event!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!