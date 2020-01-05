Sunshine dominates the rest of the weekend forecast

Houston – Heading into a cool Saturday evening, here’s a peek at your spectacular Sunday forecast!

Skies are clear and cool with temps falling back into the 50s and even cooler back into the mid 40s as we turn the clock into Sunday morning. You’ll definitely need the jacket in the morning but if you’re waiting for a late brunch, we’ll be in the 60s, perfect for some patio action. More sunshine and even warmer in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon. Bring out the shorts and shades!

Sunday forecast

Most of the week will be nearly perfect, cool mornings in the 40s and low 50s, partly cloudy to sunny skies in the 60s and low 70s. Rain chances don’t move back into the picture until the end of the work week! Get out and enjoy this nice stretch of January weather!