Dense fog advisory in effect ahead of morning commute

HOUSTON – Commuters are going to have a bumpy ride Thursday morning after overnight rain left slick roads and heavy fog.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Britta Merwin said nearly every commuter – no matter where you are coming from or going to – with have to deal with these dicey conditions.

Here is what you need to know:

Dense fog advisory 1-2-20

Dense fog advisory

Visibility in many areas is dropping below a 1/4 of a mile, so use caution when you head out Thursday morning. The advisory expires at 10 a.m., but even though the fog will be gone by then, we will not have clear skies. Visibility will most likely stay at a few miles giving a dreary and gray look outside for the entire day.

Wet roads

Light rain is moving through the area, and after lunchtime, a few downpours could become part of the mix. The evening commute will likely be wet and slow. the conditions are not expected to clear out until around 8 p.m. Thursday. About a quarter-inch of rain has fallen as of 5 a.m. and an additional .5 to 1 inch of rain is possible. While there is no concern for flooding, the weather will make for some very inconvenient conditions.

Sunshine takeover

While Thursday’s weather will be anything but pleasant, the mucky conditions will clear out and make was for a lovely Friday. Sunshine will take over and there will be pleasant temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for Friday into the weekend.

Wonderful weekend

Enjoy the sunshine all weekend long. Overnight temperatures will be chilly in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. It will be perfect tailgating weather when the Texans take on the Bills Saturday.

Back to school and work

The first full week of 2020 looks pleasant and quiet. No wet weather or chilly blasts as everyone works back into their typical schedule.