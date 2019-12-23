Christmas week is here!

Houston – 1) Sunshine is here for much of the week:

After a cool and generally cloudy weekend, Sunday showed signs of better weather days ahead. That trend continues tomorrow with a cool morning in the low 40s and upper 30s in the northern counties. By the afternoon, widespread mid to upper 60s to kick off the holiday week. The best news is we won’t be fighting any rain chances for all the last-minute shoppers hitting the stores tomorrow and Christmas Eve.

Monday's Forecast

2) Santa should lose the red coat for some shorts and shades!

The warming trend continues to push temperatures into the low to mid 70s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While the mornings will still be cool in the 40s, you’ll need to ditch the ugly sweaters for shorts and shades. We’re also anticipating a rain-free forecast through the holiday, so no problems getting to any of your destinations locally.

You might think this Christmas will be unusally warm but it actually falls in line with the low 70s we saw last year and will be cooler than the record 83 degree Christmas in 2015.

Christmas 2019 forecast

3) Rain chances hold off until the final weekend of the decade:

It still sounds weird to say the “last weekend of the decade” but we’ll be saying goodbye to the 2010s with some weekend rain accompanying a cold front. There is some sizeable disagreement about the timing on the front. The American weather model pushes the rain and front through on Saturday. However, the European weather model is slower, bringing rain chances over the entire weekend with the bulk on Sunday. We’ll keep a watch on this trend to see which model appears to have a better handle on the forecast. As of today, expect to see some showers through the weekend, but no wash out by any means.