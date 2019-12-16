Weather changes on the way! Here are three things to watch for this week.

HOUSTON – This time of year there is one thing you can count on when it comes to Houston’s weather: It’s going to change soon! Here are the changes to prepare for this week:

1. Monday cold front brings showers and much cooler temperatures.

After record warmth Sunday, Monday promises to bring us back to reality! The day will start very warm -- in the 70s. It will be muggy with scattered showers drifting through the area during the morning commute. The rain won’t be heavy and cause flooding or ponding on roads. Rather, it will be patchy and light, but enough to cause damp roads and slow traffic. Keep that in mind and plan for extra time for your drive to work or school.

Showers will end as a cold front slides through Houston shortly mid-day. Temperatures will go from the mid 70s at lunch time to the 50s by dinner. Even though you may not need it in the morning, take a jacket with you on your way out the door tomorrow. You’ll thank yourself when you’re heading home at the end of the day.

2. Get ready for a mid-week chill.

Temperatures will colder than normal from Tuesday through Thursday. Morning low temperatures will be in the 30s, with afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. In fact, temperatures will dip very close to freezing Wednesday and Thursday morning. A light freeze is possible both mornings along and north of the I-10 corridor.

3. Another wonderful weekend is in the works.

A quick-moving system will bring us a slight chance for showers Friday, but that will exit the region before the weekend, leaving Saturday and Sunday looking tremendous! Expect morning lows in the 40s with afternoon highs reaching normal levels, in the mid 60s. The best part is that we’ll have lots of sunshine this weekend to warm us on the inside!