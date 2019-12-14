Saturday forecast: Comfortable weather

Super Saturday ahead with high temperatures headed toward the mid 70s today and even warmer tomorrow as Gulf breeze moistens and warms the atmosphere.

Look for possibly record temperatures Sunday with low 80s forecast.

Monday's cold front will bring rain much of the day and then colder temperatures through the afternoon.

The payoff will be Tuesday with sunny skies and "winter" like temps in the 40s for lows and the 50s for highs. We'll dip into the low to mid 30s for lows mid-week.

Enjoy!