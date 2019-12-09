Winter's Back, Houston, and a Christmas Peek!

Houston, TX – Our record high for today is 82F (2007) at BUSH and, coincidentally, for HOBBY also! We may well reach that temperature today before another arctic plunge pulls in overnight. Tomorrow will likely be the perfect definition of my word "drizzerable"! Cold, cloudy, rainy and windy!

The front is this morning just entering the Panhandle:

Ahead of it our southeast winds will mix with southwest winds which are always warmer for us, so that sends us to the low 80s later today. The evening ahead stays warm in the upper 60s and low 70s. Then the front arrives overnight tonight!

By 7am Tuesday we're dropping 20 degrees or more and you can see the rain scattered about. I'm not forecasting more than 1/2" of rain and even a thunderstorm will be hard to come by, so just an annoying slow commute! The afternoon doesn't get any warmer and, in fact, gets colder:

Wind Chills in the 30s will definitely bring in a taste of winter. Fortunately, a quick bite as we have a chilly Wednesday in the 50s, but a slow warming trend begins Thursday and into the weekend.

A touch of winter weather is possible with this system in north central Texas and the Dallas metroplex may see a flake or two and a bit of sleet:

By the way, the American long-term model does now go to Christmas and while it's really only "fun to speculate" the Christmas Day forecast suggests cold (in the 30s) and sunny.

We'll see! Have a great week and plan on extra time tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon!

Frank

Email me and Follow me on Facebook!