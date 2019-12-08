Sunday starts out foggy in Houston

HOUSTON – Sunday is starting out on a foggy note in the Houston area.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of Southeast Texas until 9 a.m. Visibilities are very low in areas mainly southwest of Houston.

After the fog burns off, we’ll be heading toward much warmer than normal in the low to mid-70s for much of the region.

Monday will be even warmer with a chance to hit the record of 82 degrees set back in 2007.

After the front on Tuesday, which will deliver a dreary and cold day in the 50s, the rest week will see a mix of sun and clouds with lows mostly in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.

The latest forecast models indicate another sun-filled weekend next week.