HOUSTON – Well, you wouldn't know there was a cold front on the way given that most of the area is sitting in the low 80s this afternoon, muggy and murky but it's crawling across the Brazos Valley and will make some decent changes late tonight!

A few showers and even a thunderstorm or two is possible as the front moves through over the next 3-4 hours. It will help to drop temperatures into the 60s and low 70s by late tonight.

Tomorrow, a completely different picture for our day. Morning lows will be cool, in the 50s, clear skies with the afternoon, sunny and dry in the mid 60s! It will be a little breezy for setting up the tailgate for the Texans game tomorrow night.

Travel will be severely impacted across portions of the Midwest and East Coast as a powerful winter storm system will cause likely airport delays for most of the day tomorrow.

Locally, we’ll start off the work week very pleasant: chilly mornings in the 40s, sunny afternoons with highs in the mid 60s!