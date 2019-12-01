The front moved through overnight and the temperatures definitely reflect that as you wake up to temps in the 40s 50s and 60s with the warmer temps along the coast.

You'll see that temps are about 20 degrees colder this morning than what you experienced Saturday morning when we established record high minimum temps in several locations.

Expect today to be full sunshine with a north wind and temps not getting out of the mid 60s.

Perfect weather for the Texans game tonight!

In fact expect those conditions for much of next week which will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s and only slight rain chances as of right now on Thursday night into Friday morning and again on Sunday.