We've started Saturday with record high minimum temperatures! That means our low temperatures didn't get very low at all.

The Bush Intercontinental low was 73 which beats the record of 69 from last year!

Hobby's low was 73 which beats the record of 72 degrees set back in 1991!

Galveston tied its record high minimum of 71 first set in 1998.

We'll head to the 80s today before a cold front pushes through tonight which means showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening until the front passes and temperatures drop into Sunday.

The payoff is Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 60s! Perfect weather for the Texans Patriots game tomorrow night.