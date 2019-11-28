Thanksgiving morning temperatures are WELL above seasonal norms this morning with temps from the mid 60s along the coast to the upper 50s in Conroe!

The normal low temp is 48 degrees so that gives you a good reference point for our day ahead.

We will see little in fluctuation of those temps with the high at Bush IAH forecast to hit near 68 degrees with 70 or so along the coast.

The Thanksgiving parade this morning will be slightly cool with wind of 5-15 mph and the chance for some drizzle. In other words GREAT Thanksgiving parade weather!

There are slight chances of showers most of today and tomorrow before our strong cold front pushes through Saturday night to reveal a much colder but sunny Sunday.

Happy Thanksgiving!