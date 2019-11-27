Houston, TX – Everyone likes a little moist Turkey and tomorrow will supply that, at least in terms of clouds! A few light showers are possible in the afternoon, but no big deal. And temperatures will be right about average! Because Thanksgiving is one of those 'floating' holidays, anywhere between November 22 and 28th, it's a bit random as to where any particular one will fall in terms of the average. You just have to look at each day and year! Tomorrow's forecasted low around 58F and high around 70F will be warmer than normal in the morning and fairly normal in the afternoon!

Clearly, we'll be nowhere near the records. Here's a look at some National Weather Service stats on Thanksgiving in Houston and it's interesting to note that our Warmest Thanksgiving occurred just one year after our Coldest Thanksgiving!

Interestingly, it's never really that wet on this holiday. Galveston has had even drier turkeys:

So it looks like Mother Nature is on our side this year! No matter the weather for Thanksgiving, the most important November 28th happened in 1953! Happy 66th Anniversary, Mom and Dad!!

Happy Franksgiving Everyone!!

