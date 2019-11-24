After starting at 42 degrees this morning, plentiful sunshine is helping us warm up nicely toward the mid 60s on the way to the upper 60s for highs.

The ten day forecast now shows a higher rain chance for Tuesday ahead of the weak front expected through Wednesday.

Still expecting warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday mostly in the mid to upper 70s ahead of the front.

We'll see cooler highs Wednesday in the mid 60s with slim rain chances.

Only a slightly higher chance on Thanksgiving and Friday with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

The stronger front of the week arrives Saturday afternoon with higher rain chances ahead of it and a MUCH colder Sunday and the start of next week!