12 rainbow pics from Thursday's storms you have to see

HOUSTON - Rainbows painted the skies over southeast Texas on Thursday after powerful storms rolled through the region.

You guys shared some pretty amazing photos of the colorful occurrence with us, so we thought we would share 12 of our favorite ones.

Thanks for all the pics! Remember, you can share your weather pics with us anytime by using the Click2Pins feature in our Frank’s Forecast app or at Click2Houston.com.

Buffalo Bayou

From Michael.

Sante Fe Rainbows

From Corey: Awesome rainbows on the ride home through the storm.

Rainbows and lightning

From Christine Rudzinski: I was taking pictures of the double rainbow when a lightning bolt struck.

New Territory

Lightning photobombs double rainbow

From Pat Spallone

Houston

From Noah Stakes: The storms down South left a rainbow for us here.

Double Rainbows on the horizon

From Bunnye Uehlinger.

Lightning and a rainbow

From Stacy Loux.

Sugar Land rainbow

From Pam Sullivan: Rainbow in Sugarland at 8:15 p.m. 6/6/2019.

Rainbow

From Melissa: Rainbow over Galleria area.

Richmond rainbow

From Kathdebinrichmond: Last night's rainbow at sunset after those nasty thunderstorms.

Rainbow

From Preston Akromis: Wife under rainbow in Riverpark Sugar Land.

