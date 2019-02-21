'Drizzerable' Houston forecast: Clouds, rain continue for next few days

HOUSTON - Clouds and periods of rain will continue to plague Southeast Texas into the weekend. But there is hope on the horizon, with weekend changes that will brighten our skies by Sunday.

Our current cloud cover, which is the combined product of Gulf and Pacific moisture streaming into Texas, will stay very thick and keep skies gloomy for the time being. Scattered rain embedded within the cloud cover will keep conditions damp through Saturday morning.

While there is little short-term relief from the gray, damp weather, there is some good news in terms of temperature.

The northeast wind that will keep our temperatures locked in the 50s Thursday afternoon will shift to a south wind on Friday. The onshore flow will blanket the region in warmer, 70 degree weather.

A potent cold front will move through Houston Saturday morning, finally bringing an end to the rain and cloudiness. After showers and isolated storms ahead of the front on Saturday morning, skies will begin to clear out Saturday afternoon.

That will leave cooler but much sunnier weather for Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.