National Curried Chicken Day (Recipe)

Saffron Road’s Thai Red Curry Chicken and Veggies
Ingredients
- ¾ lb chicken breast – cubed
- 2 tsp rosemary
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large white onion – sliced
- 12 string beans – cut
- 3 potatoes – cubed
- 7 large carrots – chopped
- 7 radishes – sliced
- 1 lime
- Dash of salt and pepper – to taste
- 1 packet of Saffron Road Thai Red Curry Sauce
- 2 cups brown or white rice
Directions
- Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and sautee in 2 tbsp rosemary-infused oil until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan.
- In the same pan, sautee onions until lightly brown. Add string beans, potatoes, carrots and radishes (any combination of veggies would work) for about 10 minutes until cooked.
- Add the chicken back to the pan and add the packet of Thai Red Curry Sauce and let simmer for 10-15 minutes.
- In a separate pot, cook brown or white rice.
- Enjoy!
