National Curried Chicken Day (Recipe)

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and sautee in 2 tbsp rosemary-infused oil until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and sautee in 2 tbsp rosemary-infused oil until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and sautee in 2 tbsp rosemary-infused oil until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and sautee in 2 tbsp rosemary-infused oil until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and sautee in 2 tbsp rosemary-infused oil until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and sautee in 2 tbsp rosemary-infused oil until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan.