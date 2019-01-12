Video

National Curried Chicken Day (Recipe)

 

Saffron Road’s Thai Red Curry Chicken and Veggies

 

Ingredients

  • ¾ lb chicken breast – cubed
  • 2 tsp rosemary
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large white onion – sliced
  • 12 string beans – cut
  • 3 potatoes – cubed
  • 7 large carrots – chopped
  • 7 radishes – sliced
  • 1 lime
  • Dash of salt and pepper – to taste
  • 1 packet of Saffron Road Thai Red Curry Sauce
  • 2 cups brown or white rice

 

 

Directions

  1. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and sautee in 2 tbsp rosemary-infused oil until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan.
  2. In the same pan, sautee onions until lightly brown. Add string beans, potatoes, carrots and radishes (any combination of veggies would work) for about 10 minutes until cooked.
  3. Add the chicken back to the pan and add the packet of Thai Red Curry Sauce and let simmer for 10-15 minutes.
  4. In a separate pot, cook brown or white rice.
  5. Enjoy!

 

