Houston Newsmakers: Pinch-Dash-Done' cookbook educates and donates

Published: February 14, 2021, 12:39 pm

It’s called Pinch-Dash-Done, A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes, a cookbook that was “cooked up” during the pandemic. Former Prairie View A & M Classmates Vernita Harris and Beatrice Moore teamed up to share delicious recipes and at the same time donate portions of the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank and Prairie View A & M University.